Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (11-6) and Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10) going head-to-head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on April 20.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Chicago Cubs and Michael Grove (0-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cubs vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 11 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in nine games this season and won seven (77.8%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 99.

The Cubs have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule