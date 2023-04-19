On Wednesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .278 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Grandal has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Grandal has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

