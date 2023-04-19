Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (7-11) will visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (7-11) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, April 19, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (1-1, 4.20 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-0, 2.20 ERA)

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the White Sox and Phillies matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

The Phillies have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win two times (22.2%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a mark of 2-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

