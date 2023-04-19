White Sox vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the final of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
The White Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-115). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.
White Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has won two of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 18 opportunities.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-5
|4-6
|4-7
|3-4
|5-9
|2-2
