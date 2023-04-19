The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is batting .313 with a walk.

Barnhart has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Barnhart has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings