Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .313 with a walk.
- Barnhart has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Barnhart has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 24 years old.
