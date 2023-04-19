Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Athletics.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .196 with a home run and a walk.
- In eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), Mancini has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.47 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
