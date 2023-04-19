Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 2-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 73 of 111 games last year (65.8%) Suzuki got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (22.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in 11.7% of his games in 2022 (13 of 111), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his 111 games a year ago, Suzuki picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 37.8% of his 111 games last season, he touched home plate (42 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.9%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Miller will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
