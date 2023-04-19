Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on April 19 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .767, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (50.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.
- In three games this year, Hoerner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), he has scored, and in four of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Miller gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
