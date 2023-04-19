Nico Hoerner -- hitting .333 with two doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on April 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .767, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 13 of 16 games this season (81.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (50.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.

In three games this year, Hoerner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 56.3% of his games this season (nine of 16), he has scored, and in four of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

