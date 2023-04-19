After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (19) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Robert has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (11 of 17), with at least two hits six times (35.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
