After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (19) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Robert has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (11 of 17), with at least two hits six times (35.3%).

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

