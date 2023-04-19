On Wednesday, Eric Hosmer (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is hitting .227 with two doubles and four walks.

Hosmer has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (21.4%).

In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In six games this year (42.9%), Hosmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings