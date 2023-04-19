When the Chicago Cubs (10-6) and Oakland Athletics (3-15) meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, April 19, Justin Steele will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Athletics will send Mason Miller to the hill. The game will start at 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cubs' game versus the Athletics but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Cubs vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored eight times and won six of those games.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have won in three, or 16.7%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +130 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Tucker Barnhart 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+320) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

