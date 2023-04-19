Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on April 19 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .302 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer during his last games.
- Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In eight games this season (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.47 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.8 per game).
- Miller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
