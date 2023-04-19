Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and five RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .258 with nine walks and seven runs scored.
- In 76.5% of his 17 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 52.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.