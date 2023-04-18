The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .298 with five doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

