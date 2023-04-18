Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (6-10) will match up against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (6-10) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, April 18. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+110). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (0-1, 7.31 ERA) vs Zack Wheeler - PHI (0-1, 4.02 ERA)

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won three of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 2-3 (40%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The White Sox have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Phillies have won one of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

