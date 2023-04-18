White Sox vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox meet Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the White Sox as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies -105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.
White Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won three of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).
- Chicago has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.
- Chicago has played in 16 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-4-2).
- The White Sox have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|4-6
|4-7
|2-3
|5-8
|1-2
