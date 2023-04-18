Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in his last game, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (15) this season while batting .288 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Wisdom enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with five homers.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (42.9%, and 14% of his trips to the plate).
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this season (64.3%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .344 to his opponents.
