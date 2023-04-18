Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Luis Robert (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
- In 26.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (40.0%), Robert has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
