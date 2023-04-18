On Tuesday, Luis Robert (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 18 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (40.0%).
  • In 26.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (40.0%), Robert has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler (0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
