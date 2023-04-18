After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

  • Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, going deep in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last year.
  • He scored a run in three of his 11 games last year.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 4
.100 AVG .133
.143 OBP .133
.150 SLG .333
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Falter (0-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.80 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
