Jake Burger -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .350 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Burger has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (four of eight), and 17.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (50.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Falter (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
