Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .350.
- Burger has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (50.0%), leaving the park in 17.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In four games this year (50.0%), Burger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this year.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
