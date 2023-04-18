After going 2-for-4 with three RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .321.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.

In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Happ has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

