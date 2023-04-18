After going 2-for-4 with three RBI in his most recent game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his last game against the Athletics.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .321.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Happ has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics are sending Waldichuk (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.20, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .344 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.