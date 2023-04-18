After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and four walks while hitting .193.

Andrus has gotten a hit in eight of 16 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (18.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.

In two games this season, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings