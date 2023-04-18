The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .161 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Jimenez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
