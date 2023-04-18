After batting .275 with a double, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Ken Waldichuk) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago with an OBP of .438 this season while batting .368 with seven walks and 12 runs scored.

Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 91st in slugging.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with multiple hits seven times (50.0%).

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Swanson has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including four multi-run games (28.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings