How to Watch the Cubs vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 11th in MLB play with 20 total home runs.
- Chicago's .446 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the majors (.289).
- Chicago scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (83 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Cubs rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .347.
- The Cubs strike out 8.5 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.
- The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Chicago has a 3.35 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.192).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Stroman is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Stroman is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Logan Gilbert
|4/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-2
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 3-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Kyle Muller
|4/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ken Waldichuk
|4/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|James Kaprielian
|4/20/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Grove
|4/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Urías
|4/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Dustin May
|4/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Clayton Kershaw
