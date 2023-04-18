Cubs vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics and starter Ken Waldichuk on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+150). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).
Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-185
|+150
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs are 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).
- Chicago has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.
- The Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-7-0).
- The Cubs have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|4-2
|4-4
|5-2
|6-5
|3-1
