Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Oakland Athletics and starter Ken Waldichuk on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+150). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -185 +150 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs are 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).
  • Chicago has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.
  • The Cubs have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-7-0).
  • The Cubs have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-4 4-2 4-4 5-2 6-5 3-1

