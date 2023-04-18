Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 5-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .310 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Bellinger will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with two homers during his last outings.
- Bellinger has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (46.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.74 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.9 per game).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 10.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 10.20 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .344 to opposing batters.
