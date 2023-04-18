Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.
- The Cavaliers are averaging 24.9 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 11.6 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.1% of the team's baskets) and 37.1% from beyond the arc (27.9%).
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York puts up 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.
- The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.
