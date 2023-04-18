The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, eight walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (12 of 15), with at least two hits three times (20.0%).

He has not homered in his 15 games this year.

Vaughn has driven in a run in eight games this season (53.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

