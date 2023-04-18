Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, eight walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 15 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in eight games this season (53.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
