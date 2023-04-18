Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Phillies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is batting .276 with three doubles and four walks.
- Benintendi is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Benintendi has recorded a hit in 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 17 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.80, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.