The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has three home runs while batting .235.
  • Gomes has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (7.60).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
