Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox square off against Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Phillies are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+105). A 7.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -130 +105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests.

The White Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 2-5 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 16 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 4-6 4-7 2-3 5-8 1-2

