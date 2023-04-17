Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .216 with a home run and a walk.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
