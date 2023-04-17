The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .216 with a home run and a walk.

Mancini has gotten a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In five games this season (38.5%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings