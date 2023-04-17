Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate (2022)
- Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks.
- Suzuki got a hit in 65.8% of his 111 games last season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those contests.
- In 13 of 111 games last year, he homered (11.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Suzuki picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out of 111 (30.6%), including multiple RBIs in 7.2% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He came around to score in 42 of his 111 games a season ago (37.8%), with two or more runs scored 11 times (9.9%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.282
|AVG
|.244
|.357
|OBP
|.326
|.479
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|23
|54/20
|K/BB
|56/25
|5
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|38 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (60.3%)
|11 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (24.1%)
|21 (39.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (36.2%)
|8 (15.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (31.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 4.53 team ERA ranked 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Muller (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
