Patrick Wisdom -- hitting .250 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 12 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .255 with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is sixth in slugging.

In 53.8% of his 13 games this season, Wisdom has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (38.5%, and 11.5% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this year (46.2%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (60.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

