Nick Madrigal -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .316 with a double and a walk.

Madrigal enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in five games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings