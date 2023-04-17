Cubs vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics will play on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Brent Rooker among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Cubs are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Cubs vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-145
|+120
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have gone 4-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 59.2% chance to win.
- Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-7-0 record against the over/under.
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|3-2
|4-4
|4-2
|6-5
|2-1
