Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Athletics - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Bellinger will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this season (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.60 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (31 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller (0-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
