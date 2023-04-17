On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .245 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Bellinger will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers in his last outings.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this season (50.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings