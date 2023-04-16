Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI in his last game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .233 with three home runs.
- This season, Gomes has recorded at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this year, and in 9.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
