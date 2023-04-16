Dylan Cease gets the start for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.

The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have gone 3-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Chicago has played in 15 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-2).

The White Sox have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-3 4-6 4-6 2-3 5-7 1-2

