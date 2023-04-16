White Sox vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Dylan Cease gets the start for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.
- The White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have gone 3-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The White Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.
- Chicago has played in 15 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-2).
- The White Sox have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-3
|4-6
|4-6
|2-3
|5-7
|1-2
