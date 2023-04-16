The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-8) 224.5 -325 +270 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-8.5) 224.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-7.5) 224.5 - - Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-7.5) 224.5 -290 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams rack up a combined 231.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 228.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.