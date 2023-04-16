The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up a combined 231.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 228.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

