The Denver Nuggets are 8-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8)

Timberwolves (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the T-Wolves.

Denver covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8 or more (40%).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to top the point total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

Minnesota is 12th in the league in points scored (115.8 per game) and 18th in points conceded (115.8).

With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.

The Timberwolves make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA.

Minnesota takes 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.

