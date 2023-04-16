After the third round at the 2023 RBC Heritage, Matthew Fitzpatrick is currently atop the leaderboard (+240 to win).

Want to place a bet on the RBC Heritage? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Heritage Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 8:30 AM ET

8:30 AM ET Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

RBC Heritage Best Odds to Win

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-14)

1st (-14) Odds to Win: +240

Fitzpatrick Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 6 1 5th Round 2 70 -1 3 2 60th Round 3 63 -8 6 0 1st

Click here to bet on Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-13)

2nd (-13) Odds to Win: +260

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 5 3 29th Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd Round 3 66 -5 5 0 4th

Click here to bet on Cantlay with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jordan Spieth

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-12)

3rd (-12) Odds to Win: +550

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 15th Round 2 67 -4 6 2 15th Round 3 66 -5 6 1 4th

Want to place a bet on Spieth in the RBC Heritage? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET

12:38 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-11)

4th (-11) Odds to Win: +700

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 5 2 15th Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd Round 3 69 -2 4 2 29th

Think Scheffler can win the RBC Heritage? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 9:01 AM ET

9:01 AM ET Current Rank: 60th (-1)

60th (-1) Odds to Win: +900

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 2nd Round 2 70 -1 3 2 60th Round 3 78 +7 0 4 73rd

Click here to bet on Hovland at the RBC Heritage with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Heritage Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Tommy Fleetwood 4th (-11) +2000 Xander Schauffele 9th (-10) +2800 Taylor Moore 4th (-11) +2800 Justin Thomas 46th (-4) +5000 Mark Hubbard 4th (-11) +5000 Jimmy Walker 4th (-11) +5000 Matt Kuchar 9th (-10) +5000 Rickie Fowler 9th (-10) +5000 Sung-Jae Im 16th (-9) +6600 Cameron Davis 9th (-10) +6600

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.