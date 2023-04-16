Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .316 with a double and a walk.
- Madrigal is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In five of nine games this season, Madrigal has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Urias (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 15th, .833 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10 K/9 ranks 26th.
