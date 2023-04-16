Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Luis Torrens and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Julio Urias) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Torrens At The Plate
- Torrens is batting .286 with a walk.
- Torrens has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Torrens has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Urias (3-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.833), and 26th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.