Lenyn Sosa -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

  • Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa got a hit in three games last year (out of 11 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Appearing in 11 games last season, he hit one long ball.
  • Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
  • He scored in three of his 11 games last season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 4
.100 AVG .133
.143 OBP .133
.150 SLG .333
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
