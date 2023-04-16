Karl-Anthony Towns could make a big impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 PM on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 9, Towns produced 30 points and eight rebounds in a 113-108 win against the Pelicans.

We're going to look at Towns' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.8 19.5 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 7 Assists 4.5 4.8 3.7 PRA 35.5 33.7 30.2 PR -- 28.9 26.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.3



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets

Towns is responsible for taking 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Towns' Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2022 31 32 9 0 4 2 1 2/1/2022 28 24 10 7 1 1 2 12/15/2021 36 32 4 4 3 1 3 10/30/2021 34 14 8 3 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.