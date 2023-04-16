Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Orioles - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-2) in his last game against the Orioles.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .204 with three doubles and four walks.
- Andrus has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
- In two games this season, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Orioles' 5.38 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Orioles will look to Rodriguez (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
